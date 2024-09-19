Open Menu

Police Accelerate Operation Against Unfit PSVs; Impound 636

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have accelerated their ongoing operation against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 636 besides issuing challan slips to 4833.

According to a police spokesman, Police under a grand operation launched near 25 days ago, were taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that fines amounting to over Rs 5.2 million were imposed on the violators.

Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.

The spokesman said that legal action was taken against 422 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses.

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 39 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles. All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those endanger lives of the citizens, he said.

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.

The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

An awareness campaign was also launched to educate the citizens and drivers, he added.

