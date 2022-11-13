UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Search Operations To Net Criminals; Check Over 3,435 Suspects

Published November 13, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have accelerated search operations and snap-checking in different areas to net the criminals and proclaimed offenders while as many as 3,435 suspects were checked in the jurisdiction of different police stations during the last week.

According to a police spokesman, search and combing operations were launched in the jurisdiction of Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Murree, Chontra, Dhamial, Rawat, Saddar Baroni, Civil Lines, Naseerabad, Race Course Jatli, Gungmandi, Bani, Saidqabad, Kalar Syedan, Morgah, Saddar Baroni, Kotli Sattian, Patriata, and other police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted the operations and searched over 1058 houses, 210 shops, seven workshops, 35 hotels, and two marriage halls, besides checking the particulars of 264 tenants. As many as 3,435 suspects were also checked during the operations, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had accelerated snap-checking and search operations in different city areas to net lawbreakers.

Police were also conducting snap-checking in different areas, he said adding, police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels, and shops to nab the lawbreakers and intensify the security of the city.

He said that following the directions of the CPO, district police were making all-out efforts to net those involved in criminal activities.

Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, and Station House Officers were conducting operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection of the lives and property of the citizens. Owing to these efforts, the crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavors would continue, he added.

