Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directive of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, are conducting snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net lawbreakers.

According to a police spokesman, police had conducted snap-checking and search operations in different areas of Gungmandi, Sadiqabad, Bani and several other areas.

He informed that police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels, houses and shops besides checking tenants and taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

He said that following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rawalpindi district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operation Rawalpindi, the spokesman said and added that the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavors would continue, he added.