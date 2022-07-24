UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Snap Checking, Search Operations To Net Lawbreakers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directive of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, are conducting snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net lawbreakers.

According to a police spokesman, police had conducted snap-checking and search operations in different areas of Gungmandi, Sadiqabad, Bani and several other areas.

He informed that police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels, houses and shops besides checking tenants and taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

He said that following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rawalpindi district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operation Rawalpindi, the spokesman said and added that the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavors would continue, he added.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Vehicles Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

12 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

12 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

12 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.