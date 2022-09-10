UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Snap-checking, Search Operations To Net Lawbreakers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operations to net lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Friday night launched search operations and snap-checking in different areas including in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, City, Gungmandi, Waris Khan, Pirwadhai and New Town police stations to net lawbreakers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan and other senior officers supervised the search operations and snap-checking.

The police teams, during the snap-checking across the city, checked 1756 persons and 230 vehicles.

Hotels, Sarais, Markets, transport terminals and residential areas were also checked during search operations and police took strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

Following the directions of the CPO Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

As many as 2539 persons were checked during searching of hotels and sarais besides 1301 individuals at bus terminals.

The spokesman informed that during checking of residential areas the particulars of 2241 tenants and other persons were also checked.

Heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted operations and searched houses, shops and checked particulars of tenants.

SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by SSP Operations, the spokesman said and added that the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

SSP, Operations, Rawalpindi said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Law And Order Vehicles Rawalpindi Criminals Market

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

1 minute ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

7 minutes ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.