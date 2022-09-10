Police accelerate snap-checking, search operations to net lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Friday night launched search operations and snap-checking in different areas including in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, City, Gungmandi, Waris Khan, Pirwadhai and New Town police stations to net lawbreakers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan and other senior officers supervised the search operations and snap-checking.

The police teams, during the snap-checking across the city, checked 1756 persons and 230 vehicles.

Hotels, Sarais, Markets, transport terminals and residential areas were also checked during search operations and police took strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

Following the directions of the CPO Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

As many as 2539 persons were checked during searching of hotels and sarais besides 1301 individuals at bus terminals.

The spokesman informed that during checking of residential areas the particulars of 2241 tenants and other persons were also checked.

Heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted operations and searched houses, shops and checked particulars of tenants.

SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by SSP Operations, the spokesman said and added that the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

SSP, Operations, Rawalpindi said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.