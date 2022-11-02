Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of Central Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have accelerated search operations and snap-checking in different areas to net the anti-social elements and proclaimed offenders.

According to a police spokesman, searched operations were launched on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Murree, Chontra, Dhamial, Rawat, Saddar Baroni, Civil Lines and Naseerabad police stations.

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted snap checking in different areas and searched 206 houses, 124 shops, seven workshops, 33 hotels, two marriage halls, 33 hostels, five plazas, five service stations, besides checking the particulars of 38 tenants.

As many as 735 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Central Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had accelerated snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net anti-social elements.

Police conducted snap-checking on Tuesday night in different areas, he said adding, police teams were also checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels and shops to arrest the lawbreakers and intensify the security of the city.

He said that on the directions of the CPO, district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection to the life and property of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavours would continue, he said.