UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Snap Checking, Search Operations To Net Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of Central Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have accelerated search operations and snap-checking in different areas to net the anti-social elements and proclaimed offenders.

According to a police spokesman, searched operations were launched on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Murree, Chontra, Dhamial, Rawat, Saddar Baroni, Civil Lines and Naseerabad police stations.

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted snap checking in different areas and searched 206 houses, 124 shops, seven workshops, 33 hotels, two marriage halls, 33 hostels, five plazas, five service stations, besides checking the particulars of 38 tenants.

As many as 735 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Central Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had accelerated snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net anti-social elements.

Police conducted snap-checking on Tuesday night in different areas, he said adding, police teams were also checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels and shops to arrest the lawbreakers and intensify the security of the city.

He said that on the directions of the CPO, district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection to the life and property of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavours would continue, he said.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Murree Marriage Vehicles Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta Saddar Criminals

Recent Stories

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

46 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.