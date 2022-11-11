UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Snap-checking, Search Operations To Net Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operations to net criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, have accelerated search operations and snap-checking in different areas to net the criminals and proclaimed offenders.

According to a police spokesman, searched operations were launched on Friday in Al-Karim Marquee, Adra and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah and R.A.Bazar police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 80 houses, six shops, besides checking the particulars of 33 tenants. As many as 222 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police had accelerated operations to net criminals.

Police were also conducting snap-checking in different areas, he said adding, police teams were also checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels and shops to arrest the lawbreakers and intensify the security of the city.

Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavours would continue, he added.

