Open Menu

Police Accelerate Snap-checking, Search Operation To Net Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

On the Special directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Hyderabad District Police have accelerated snap-checking in different areas to net criminals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) On the Special directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Hyderabad District Police have accelerated snap-checking in different areas to net criminals.

According to a police spokesman, Police conducted a check on Wednesday night.

He informed that police teams were conducting snap-checking at entry and exit points of the city including checking of all suspected vehicles and documents.

SSP has asked citizens to cooperate with the Police in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Hyderabad Criminals All

Recent Stories

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

22 seconds ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

6 minutes ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

5 minutes ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

6 minutes ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

30 minutes ago
Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

30 minutes ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

53 minutes ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

1 hour ago
 China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Bei ..

China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Beijing

56 minutes ago
 UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on ..

UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on horizon

56 minutes ago
 Pope warns of 'mountain of dead' in Mideast after ..

Pope warns of 'mountain of dead' in Mideast after meeting Israelis, Palestinians

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan