Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) On the Special directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Hyderabad District Police have accelerated snap-checking in different areas to net criminals.

According to a police spokesman, Police conducted a check on Wednesday night.

He informed that police teams were conducting snap-checking at entry and exit points of the city including checking of all suspected vehicles and documents.

SSP has asked citizens to cooperate with the Police in this regard.