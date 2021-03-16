UrduPoint.com
Police Accept Demands Of Afridi Tribe In Mysterious Killing Of Youth In Lockup: DPO

Police accept demands of Afridi tribe in mysterious killing of youth in lockup: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber on Tuesday told the protesting relatives and villager of a teenage boy killed in police lockup the other day, that the police high-up had accepted the demands of the bereaved family and Afridi tribe.

During a meeting with the protestors at his office, the DPO assured them that justice would be done in the mysterious killing of the young boy, adding that it was a very unfortunate incident.

Later, the protesting Afridi tribe announced to hold a grand Jirga on March 18 in Qambar Abad area of Bara to discuss further course of action and measures to avoid such unfortunate incidents in future.

It is to mention here that a seventh grade student mysteriously committed suicide in police custody on March 14 when he was arrested by Gharbi police station on the complaint of a shopkeeper on Warsak road.

The shopkeeper complained that Shahzaib pointed a weapon at him after an exchange of hot words. Later, the young boy reportedly committed suicide in the lockup as shown and reported by CCTV camera.

The father of the boy alleged that his son died due to torture by the police at lockup. The people of Warsak also condemned the incident and staged protest in front of the police station.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the issue and suspended the entire staff of Gharbi police station and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash also assured strict punishment to the culprits of the incident once the responsibility would be fixed.

