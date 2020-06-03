Police Access Service reactivated

UrduPoint.com
Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:19 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Hazara police Wednesday reactivated Police Access Service (PAS) for registration of complaints, suggestions and effective communication with masses.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while chairing a meeting here.

He said after activation of the PAS it would provide easy access to the masses for registering their complaints and bringing improvement in the light of public complaints in the police department.

The DIG further said PAS would not only eradicate the crimes from the society but also provide support in maintaining law and order in the region.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman directed the masses to contact the police department for their complaints through PAS and play their positive role for the culmination of crimes from the society and to bring a change in the police system.

He directed all the District Police Officers (DPO) to immediately reactivate PAS in their respective districts, respond to the suggestions or complaints messages sent by regional police office immediately and send reports to the regional office.

The DIG also directed the DPOs to instruct their DSPs and SPs that after receiving a message from regional office they must contact with the complainant and resolve the issue within 24 hours.

