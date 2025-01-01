Police Achieve Remarkable Success In 2024 With 45% Decrease In Crime Ratio
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Multan witnessed a significant improvement in law and order in 2024, with an impressive 45% reduction in the overall crime rate due to well-implemented strategies such as enhanced patrolling, strategic checkpoints, and proactive crime prevention measures.
According to the spokesman of the police, under the leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police force demonstrated its commitment by dismantling numerous criminal gangs and recovering stolen goods worth over Rs billion, including cash, vehicles, jewelry, and other valuables during the last year.
This success was accompanied by a notable decrease in incidents of robbery, dacoity, and house theft, fostering a sense of security among the residents, spokesman claimed.
He maintained that Multan Police also intensified efforts against heinous crimes, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of suspects involved in murder, attempted murder, rape and child abuse cases. The resolution of numerous kidnapping cases further reinforced public trust in the police.
In the fight against narcotics, a significant quantity of illegal drugs was seized and thousands of suspects were apprehended. Simultaneously, strict action was taken against illegal weapons, gambling and kite flying, ensuring a safer environment for the citizens.
The year also saw the conclusion of several dangerous encounters, where wanted criminals were either arrested or neutralized. This, combined with the arrest of thousands of fugitives, highlighted the police force's unwavering determination to maintain peace in the city.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar credited the achievements to the collective hard work and strategic planning of his team. He emphasized his commitment to making Multan a more secure and peaceful city in the coming years, with a pledge to further strengthen crime prevention measures in 2025.
The remarkable performance has not only reduced crime but also restored public confidence, marking a significant milestone in ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens of Multan.
