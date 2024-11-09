Open Menu

Police Achieves Major Success Against Dangerous Criminals In Kacha Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) In a significant breakthrough,Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police during a joint operation have successfully neutralized Shahid Lund,the ringleader of the notorious Lund Gang in the Bangla Achha area.

According to police sources,the government of Punjab had placed a bounty of Rs 10 million on Shahid Lund’s head. The Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended the police forces of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur for their remarkable success in the ongoing crackdown against dacoits in the Kacha area,reiterating that eliminating terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements from this region remains a priority mission.

The slain dacoit was a highly-wanted inter-district fugitive,implicated in over 28 heinous cases, including the martyrdom of police officers, terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on law enforcement, murder and armed robbery.

Numerous cases against him were filed in various police stations across Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts, police sources added.

The Punjab police spokesperson highlighted that Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police forces had been working meticulously on this operation for the past two months,achieving their target through careful planning and strategic execution.

