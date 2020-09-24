Police Act 1861 in force in Islamabad, GB, AJK; National Assembly body told

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice was informed on Thursday that the Police Act 1861 was still in force in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice was informed on Thursday that the Police Act 1861 was still in force in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including the Federal capital.

The NA body met here under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana. The meeting was also attended by IG Motorway Kaleem Imam, Punjab additional IG, former IG Shoaib Suddle and Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh.

The committee was informed that the Police Reform Committee formed by the former Chief Justice had drafted the Police Act 2020. With its approval, the use of modern investigative methods and technology would make it possible to crack down on gang rape, kidnapping and other serious crimes.

IG Motorway Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore briefed the committee on Motorway rape case.

Syed Kaleem Imam said that the incident of rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway was sad and painful. He said that there was an area of 1200km for which police had not been provided resources but were performing duties.

The Chairman Committee called for setting up of new police stations in all the rest areas of the motorway, recruitment of one-fourth female staff in the motorway and regular police, and launching a one-button app to curb the rising cases of Indian-style rape and kidnapping.

He recommended that the police should be given special training in trauma counseling in gang rape and other cases.

He said that the Motorway police had kept bringing the issue of lack of resources in the notice of relevant authorities.

CCPO Umar Sheikh said the reason for the woman travelling late at night was the pressure of returning home from her husband. A conference call was made with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on the complaint of the woman running out of fuel, he added.

He said that forty-five minutes after the call to helpline 130, no one reached out to help. At 2:47 am, a passerby reported at 15, he added.

He said that if 15 had been called in time, the incident would not have occurred. He said that the two best prosecutors available had been sought from the prosecutor general for the case.

He said that 25 teams were working day and night to apprehend the main accused Abid Ali.

The committee chairman said that there is one emergency helpline globally, but in Pakistan, each department has its own helpline. He recommended having one universal helpline number for the country.