Police Action: 7 Kite Factories, 4 Godowns Sealed, 125 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:59 PM

Police took action against kite flying,sealed 7 kite factories and four godowns, in addition to nabbing 125 accused during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Police took action against kite flying,sealed 7 kite factories and four godowns, in addition to nabbing 125 accused during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said after the death of a teenaged biker in People's Colony the CPO issued special direction to police for taking strict action against kite flying practice.

The police teams from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Gulberg, Jhang Bazaar, Kotwali, Civil Line, Rail Bazaar, Madina Town, Sargodha Road, Millat Town, Mansoorabad, People's Colony, Batala Colony, Factory Area and Saddar police stations conducted operation against kite flying in the city and nabbed 125 accused.

Giving details,he said that 41 accused were nabbed from Madina Town division and 38 from Lyallpur division, while 18 accused were arrested from Iqbal Town division.

He further said that the police unearthed 7 factories and 4 godowns of kite manufacturers and kite dealers, besides taking 145,896 kites and 832 bundles of string into custody during the period.

Meanwhile,City Police Officer (CPO) suspended SHO People's Colony Inspector, Mohsin Munir on the charge of negligence : Eighteen year old motorcyclist Hamza Sarwar was killed in people's colony area when twine of a stray kite slit his throat.

