Police Action Against Absconders, Hardened Criminals Under Way: CCPO

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IGP Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Monday that the biggest challenge for the Lahore police at present was the arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) and hardened criminals, who have been found involved in most of the crime incidents in the city.

He said crackdown on notorious and hardened criminals was under way with full force. The Lahore police arrested 12,886 proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders (TOs) and court absconders (CAs) during this year until now.

The CCPO had given the task to all divisional SPs and SDPOs to meet the targets of arrest of the criminals according to the lists, provided to them earlier. Bilal Kamyana said that under the special campaign, proclaimed and targeted offenders as well as court absconders involved in heinous incidents of crimes have been arrested on a daily basis.

The CCPO said that operations, investigation, anti-vehicles lifting staff (AVLS) and CIA wings of Lahore police had been doing joint efforts for arresting proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders.

The police arrested 2,863 proclaimed offenders including 584 of 'A' category and 2,279 of 'B' category this month.

As many as 3,391 targeted offenders and 6,631 court absconders including 510 CAs of category 'A' and 6,122 of category 'B' have also been arrested.

Kamyana said that special teams formed at police station level had been conducting raids along with the Elite Force daily and all-out sources and intelligence bases information has been used to arrest these out laws.

The CCPO Lahore said that the upper sub-ordinates and investigation in-charges were responsible for arresting the listed POs, TOs and court absconders.

