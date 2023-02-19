UrduPoint.com

Police Action Against Kite Flying Continues

Published February 19, 2023

Police action against kite flying continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The capital city police has arrested more than 819 accused involved in kite flying, selling as well as manufacturing and registered 814 FIRs against them during this year till now.

Police recovered more than 5961 kites, 1043 strings from the accused along with kites manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown.

The police during this month arrested 436 accused in violation of Kite Flying Act and recovered 2468 kites as well as 525 string rolls from them.

Accordingly City division police arrested 109 accused, Cantt 95, Model Town division 92, Iqbal Town 79,Civil Lines32 whereas Sadar division police arrested 29 accused in violation of Kite Flying Act during this month till now.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers.

The CCPO said that drone technology should also be used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Parents should play their vital role to discourage their children to involve in this dangerous activity of kite flying, he appealed.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana continued and said that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and strings manufacturers as well as sellers.

He said that the kite sellers using social media pages to sell kites and string online would also be arrested.

