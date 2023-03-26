Police action against kite flying continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested 17 people involved in kite flying, selling and manufacturing during last last week and recovered 272 kites, 289 strings and other paraphernalia from their possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the police officers and officials to ensure the implementation on kite flying Act in their respective areas and take indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

The DPO said that drone technology should also be used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city.

He appealed to the parents to play their vital role in discouraging their children about the dangerous activity of kite flying.

He further said that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of kite flying act and poor performance in this regard.

He said that kite sellers using social media pages to sell kites and string online wouldalso be arrested.