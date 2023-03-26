UrduPoint.com

Police Action Against Kite Flying Continues

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police action against kite flying continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested 17 people involved in kite flying, selling and manufacturing during last last week and recovered 272 kites, 289 strings and other paraphernalia from their possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the police officers and officials to ensure the implementation on kite flying Act in their respective areas and take indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

The DPO said that drone technology should also be used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city.

He appealed to the parents to play their vital role in discouraging their children about the dangerous activity of kite flying.

He further said that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of kite flying act and poor performance in this regard.

He said that kite sellers using social media pages to sell kites and string online wouldalso be arrested.

Related Topics

Drone Police Technology Poor Social Media Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

7 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

13 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.