Police Action Continues Against Kite Flying In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 10:02 PM

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police operations were continuing against the accused involved in online advertising, buying and selling of kite manufacturing material

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police operations were continuing against the accused involved in online advertising, buying and selling of kite manufacturing material.

The special police team formed by IG Punjab has exposed a group "Kite Flying Association" involved in the promotion and business of kite flying on Facebook and arrested the accused through cyber operation.

According to the police, the said group was involved in dangerous and illegal business of organizing kite flying competitions and online buying and selling of metallic strings and kites through Facebook.

The police team arrested the administrator of this group member, Raja Arsal, from Rawalpindi, and in the light of the inquiries and information, another active member of the group, Kashif, was arrested from Gujranwala.

The second administrator of the group, Mian Bilal, has left for abroad a week ago and legal requirements were being fulfilled, including contact with Interpol, for his arrest.

Police were raiding various places for arresting other admins and members of the said group.

The IG Punjab appreciated the special police team for arresting the accused of dangerous kite flying game and business through a successful operation.

He directed that the crackdown against manufacture, sale and use of kites and metallic strings should be expedited throughout the province.

He stressed upon RPOs and DPOs to monitor this crackdown under their supervision.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the anti-social elements involved in the online business and advertising of metallic and chemical cords, kites should be exposed and brought to justice.

