Police Action Continues Against Violators, Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Under the supervision of the Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have apprehended 1,164 offenders after registering 1259 cases related to one-wheeling since the beginning of this year

Providing an overview of the police performance, the Lahore police spokesman shed light on a targeted operation aimed at curbing the display of illegal weapons and the resulting harassment of citizens.

This operation yielded remarkable results, with the recovery of 27 Kalashnikovs, 203 rifles, 137 guns, 2,907 pistols, and 47,935 bullets. Notably, 196 cases were registered across various police stations, ensuring that appropriate legal actions were taken against the offenders, the spokesman stated.

Moreover, the police's efforts extended to combating gambling activities, leading to the arrest of 2,617 individuals involved in such practices.

Subsequently, 603 cases were filed against them, and money of 12,087,243 rupees was seized from the gamblers, added the spokesman.

The spokesman emphasized the Lahore police's commitment to implementing modern reforms in crime control and service delivery, which had played a crucial role in crime prevention.

The consistent application of strategic and operational measures had enhanced the police's overall performance, guaranteeing the safety and security of citizens' lives and property, the spokesman concluded.

