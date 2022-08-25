Police actively participating in relief activities in flood-hit areas: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Thursday said that the police teams were actively participating in the relief activities in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab to bring the flood victims to safe places, and protection of their property and livestock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :

The IGP directed the Additional IG South Punjab to personally monitor the relief work of the flood-hit people and review the relief activities by expediting the field visits of RPOs and DPOs.

According to the police, in view of the flood situation in DG Khan region and the chances of more rain spell, the Punjab police was on high alert and the preliminary measures regarding the relief work have been completed, he maintained.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed the police to use all possible resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and in this regard the Additional IG South Punjab had dispatched 200 more police officers and personnel from Multan to help the flood-hit people, he added.

The police teams had so far shifted 10,787 people from the flood affected areas to safe places while 4,382 cattle had been rescued from the affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur.

More than 12,660 packets of relief goods had been distributed among the victims.