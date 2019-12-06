UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Adopt Strict Security Arrangements Across City In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Police adopt strict security arrangements across city in Sargodha

The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas.

The police spokesman on Friday said that additional reinforcement has been deployed at the Mosques, Imambargahs and religious Madaris for Jumma prayers.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security of the parks, Jumma bazaars and markets while special arrangements had also been adopted for government offices and other important places. The search of every faithful was ensured before entering into these places, he said and added that Police contingents had also been assigned patrolling duties around the District jail, public offices, Jumma bazaars and other important buildings.

Related Topics

Police Jail Market Government

Recent Stories

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

3 minutes ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

5 minutes ago

Leading sponsor drops Cricket South Africa over co ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be inaugurated dur ..

3 minutes ago

Mongolia, Russia sign MoU on feasibility of Pipeli ..

3 minutes ago

China's central bank injects marked liquidity via ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.