Police Adopt Strict Security Arrangements Across City In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:19 PM

The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas.

The police spokesman on Friday said that additional reinforcement has been deployed at the Mosques, Imambargahs and religious Madaris for Jumma Prayers.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security of the parks, Jumma bazaars and markets while special arrangements have also been adopted for government offices and other important places.

The search of every faithful was ensured before entering into these places, he said and added that Police contingents have also been assigned patrolling duties around the District jail, public offices, Jumma bazaars and other important buildings.

