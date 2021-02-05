UrduPoint.com
Police Adopt Strict Security Arrangements On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fri 05th February 2021

Police on Friday adopted strict security arrangements in the city to provide safety to Kashmir Solidarity rallies as well as the Mosques and Imambargahs on Juma prayers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Friday adopted strict security arrangements in the city to provide safety to Kashmir Solidarity rallies as well as the Mosques and Imambargahs on Juma prayers. SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh directed all DSPs and SHOs to deploy police contingents on the routes of Kashmir rallies and roads connecting to mosques and imam bargahs to avert any untoward incident.

SSP also instructed to keep a strict eye on the movements of suspected elements near Mosques, Imambargahs and routes of rallies and all vehicles should be thoroughly checked to maintain a secure atmosphere in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

