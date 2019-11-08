Police adopts strict security arrangements at Masques, Imambargahs, Rabi ul Awal garherings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas.

The police spokesman on Friday said that additional reinforcement has been deployed at the Mosques, Imambargahs and religious Madaris for Jumma Prayers and Churches.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security situation in the parks, Jumma bazaars and markets while special arrangements have also been adopted for celebration of 12th Rabi ul Awal .

The search of every faithful was ensured before entering into these places, he said and added that Police contingents were also assigned patrolling duties around the District jail, public offices, Rabi ul Awal gatherings and other important buildings.