Police Adopts Strict Security Arrangements In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab governments regarding the implementation of Section-144 the districts Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city's areas.

The police spokesman on Friday said that additional reinforcement had been deployed at the Mosques, Imambargahs and religious Madaris for Jumma Prayers.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security situation in district and also ensuring the implementation on Section-144.

The search of every faithful was ensured before entering into these places, he said and added that police contingents were also assigned patrolling duties around the district jail, public offices and other important buildings.

