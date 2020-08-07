Police adopts strict security arrangements on Friday

The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas to avoid any untoward incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police spokesman on Friday said that additional force was deployed at the Mosques, Imambargahs and religious Madaris for Jumma prayers. He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security situation in markets.