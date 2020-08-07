UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Adopts Strict Security Arrangements On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:48 PM

Police adopts strict security arrangements on Friday

The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas to avoid any untoward incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies within the city areas to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police spokesman on Friday said that additional force was deployed at the Mosques, Imambargahs and religious Madaris for Jumma prayers. He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security situation in markets.

Related Topics

Police Market

Recent Stories

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

14 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

1 hour ago

German industrial output, trade surges as virus cu ..

3 minutes ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.