UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Advise Citizens To Use WhatsApp, Social Media For Registration Of Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:40 PM

Police advise citizens to use WhatsApp, social media for registration of complaints

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rawalpindi police have advised the citizens to use social media for online registrations of their complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rawalpindi police have advised the citizens to use social media for online registrations of their complaints.

According to a police spokesman, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' being held by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi to address complaints of the citizens had been cancelled while the CPO was addressing the complaints of the citizens being received through WhatsApp and social media.

He said that the CPO Rawalpindi had issued directives to police officers concerned on the complaints of 42 citizens and contacted them personally whose applications and complaints were received through WhatsApp after coronavirus outbreak.

He said that the complaints of the citizens received here in the CPO Complaint Cell are presented to CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. E-tag numbers are also allocated to the complaints and acknowledge receipt is sent to the individuals on WhatsApp.

He advised the citizens to use telephone number 051-9292969, WhatsApp number 0333-5201507, 0306- 5374126, Email cpocomplaintcell@gmail.com, twitter:@RwpPolice, Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ and Rawalpindicpoofficeofficial/ for online registrations of their complaints.

He said that CPO would issue directives to the authorities concerned over the complaints of the citizens.

The citizens could also contact police helpline 8787 to get a complaint registered in connection with denial and fake registration of an FIR, wrong investigation, illegal demand from an official, illegal arrest of a citizen and illegal confinement.

Punjab Police had introduced Online Complaint Service through SMS, Call or Email to facilitate the citizens. The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) concerned would contact the complainant, resolve the issue and immediately report to the Punjab Police Complaint Centre.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Social Media Facebook Twitter Rawalpindi FIR SMS From WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police seized 9 kg narcotics in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Chinese county restricts travel as Beijing races t ..

2 minutes ago

Blood type could determine your COVID-19 risk: Stu ..

2 minutes ago

British war-time legend Vera Lynn dead at 103: fam ..

2 minutes ago

Japan ex-justice minister arrested in vote-buying ..

5 minutes ago

6 roads to be rehabilitated immediately in Faisala ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.