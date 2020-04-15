UrduPoint.com
Police Aerial Firing Takes Woman Life In Karachi's PIB Colony

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:57 PM

Police aerial firing takes woman life in Karachi's PIB colony

Saba, 26, was was standing at roof of a nearby building when she was hit by police firing done to disperse people fighting over ration distribution in PIC colony in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) A young woman was killed after police opened fire to control people fighting over ration being distributed among the Coronavirus affectees in Karachi’s PIB colony on late Tuesday.

The reports said that a police officer opened fire to disperse the crowd after members of the charity organizations and police officials started using harsh words.

“Saba was hit after a police officer opened fire to disperse the crowd fighting over distribution of ration,” said another police official. He said Saba was standing at the roof of a nearby building when the bullet hit her. The injured woman was shifted to nearby hospital but could not survive as the bullet had pierced her head.

The incident instigated the crowed who staged strong protest against the policemen soon. The locals broke the windows of the police mobile by throwing stones at it.

“It was Azeem—the head Constable,” said the locals, adding that he allegedly harassed the people in the area even before the incident.

They said that they lodged FIR against the said policeman but no action was taken against him so far. According to the police officials, there were four policemen including Azeem who were trying to disperse people after war of words but a girl died accidently owing to the warning shots fired there at the spot.

Weapon was confiscated from Azeem and an investigation was launched against the incident, they added.

