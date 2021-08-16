Police along with Rangers holds flag march of different parts of city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The police along with contingents of Rangers hold flag-march in different aras of city to their preparedness to ensure peace and tranquility during Muharram-ul-Haram here on Monday.

As per special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, flag-march was commenced from police line and culminated at the same point after passing through different parts of the city.

The flag-march led by SSP operations, Shaista Nadeem in which Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, SP Cantt Hamza Amanullah, SP City Rao Naeem Shahid, SP Gulgasht Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer, Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations, traffic police officials, Elite force, Dolphin force and officials of Muhafiz Squad participated.

Earlier, talking to the media CPO Munir Masood Marth said that foolproof security arrangements had been ensured to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that the basic purpose of the flag-march was to give sense of security to the people and showing preparedness to deal with any emergency like situation.

He further said that for this purpose a control room had also been set up for strict monitoring of the Majalis and Mourning processions through CCTV cameras and drone -cameras Search operations are being conducted at the routes of Mourning processions and adjacent areas of the Majalis points while comprehensive security arrangements have also been made at entry and exit points of the city, he said Marth further said that implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) was being ensured to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and inform the concerned police in case of any suspicious person or activities around them.