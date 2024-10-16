Open Menu

Police Amendment Bill 2024 Presented In KP Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly

The Police Amendment Bill 2024 has been presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Police Amendment Bill 2024 has been presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday.

The bill was presented by the Law Minister Aftab Alam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in Chair. The draft bill includes establishment of an independent police complaint authority.

The authority will be headed by a Chairman assisted by five members will have the power to award punishment to police officers and that its central office will be setup at Peshawar.

Under Section 17 of the amended bill, the Chief Minister will have the power of posting and transfers of police officers. The IGP will only exercise powers of transfers and posting of police officers of Grade 17 and 18.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law Minister Aftab Alam

Recent Stories

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

1 minute ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

1 minute ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

1 minute ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

3 minutes ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

1 minute ago
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

1 minute ago
 CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people o ..

CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..

1 minute ago
 Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO ..

Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit

1 minute ago
 Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

34 minutes ago
 Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

35 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan