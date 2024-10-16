Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Police Amendment Bill 2024 has been presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday.

The bill was presented by the Law Minister Aftab Alam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in Chair. The draft bill includes establishment of an independent police complaint authority.

The authority will be headed by a Chairman assisted by five members will have the power to award punishment to police officers and that its central office will be setup at Peshawar.

Under Section 17 of the amended bill, the Chief Minister will have the power of posting and transfers of police officers. The IGP will only exercise powers of transfers and posting of police officers of Grade 17 and 18.

APP/fam