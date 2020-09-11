Police and industrialists should collaborate to develop the country: DIG Hazara

Police and Industrialist should collaborate for the development and prosperity of the country, the services of Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and industrialists are commendable those have provided a large number of job opportunities to the people

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Police and Industrialist should collaborate for the development and prosperity of the country, the services of Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and industrialists are commendable those have provided a large number of job opportunities to the people.

This was stated by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while addressing members of the HIE Industries Association during his visit to Haripur.

He further said that HIE is playing a pivotal role in the development of the country, police and industrialists should work together positively to bring more job opportunities in Pakistan.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman stated that provision of security to the workers and industries in HIE is the responsibility and priority of the police, we will take concrete measures to resolve the issues of the industrial estate in the light of the suggestions of the HIE industrialists.

To increase the coordination between police and industrialists soon we would start a campaign and would conduct meetings to hear the grievances and identify the ways to resolve them, adding the DIG said.

He said that work on police Chowki Hattar would be started soon, police patrolling would also be increased in HIE and make it more effective to decrease the crime ratio in the area.

Earlier, on the arrival of DIG Hazara president HIE Industries Association Malik Ashiq Awan briefed the visiting dignitary about the issues and also gave suggestions about the resolution of the problems in HIE.

The DIG Hazara assured president HIE Industries Association and members that police would provide them foolproof security and would establish police Chowki as soon as possible.