UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police And Industrialists Should Collaborate To Develop The Country: DIG Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Police and industrialists should collaborate to develop the country: DIG Hazara

Police and Industrialist should collaborate for the development and prosperity of the country, the services of Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and industrialists are commendable those have provided a large number of job opportunities to the people

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Police and Industrialist should collaborate for the development and prosperity of the country, the services of Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and industrialists are commendable those have provided a large number of job opportunities to the people.

This was stated by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while addressing members of the HIE Industries Association during his visit to Haripur.

He further said that HIE is playing a pivotal role in the development of the country, police and industrialists should work together positively to bring more job opportunities in Pakistan.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman stated that provision of security to the workers and industries in HIE is the responsibility and priority of the police, we will take concrete measures to resolve the issues of the industrial estate in the light of the suggestions of the HIE industrialists.

To increase the coordination between police and industrialists soon we would start a campaign and would conduct meetings to hear the grievances and identify the ways to resolve them, adding the DIG said.

He said that work on police Chowki Hattar would be started soon, police patrolling would also be increased in HIE and make it more effective to decrease the crime ratio in the area.

Earlier, on the arrival of DIG Hazara president HIE Industries Association Malik Ashiq Awan briefed the visiting dignitary about the issues and also gave suggestions about the resolution of the problems in HIE.

The DIG Hazara assured president HIE Industries Association and members that police would provide them foolproof security and would establish police Chowki as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Police Visit Job Haripur

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

20 minutes ago

US Does Not Seek Control of Belarus Opposition - S ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows ..

4 minutes ago

Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

4 minutes ago

CEC inaugurates Election Commission of Pakistan's ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, China to Counter Attempts to Revise WWII R ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.