Police and Media important stakeholders for a functioning society

Many diverse stakeholders committed to take forward the agenda of systematic cooperation between two important institutions of functioning state and society during 'Police Media Sath Sath' webinar held in Islamabad.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) : Many diverse stakeholders committed to take forward the agenda of systematic cooperation between two important institutions of functioning state and society during 'Police Media Sath Sath' webinar held in Islamabad.

Communication Research Strategies (CRS) organized the 4th edition of the Series at Islamabad on Thursday. Moderated by Zafrullah Khan, who has designed and implemented numerous civic education projects,

Webinar presented a unique opportunity for participants to share their views on dynamics of police and Media. Aun Sahi, a renowned current affair producer emphasized on the need to invest resources on Public Affairs Management within the Police in addition to desired structured and functional reforms.

Umer Janjua from UrduPoint discussed the limitations of policing due to lack of budget and stressed on the need of adopting innovating techniques to modernise police as per international standards. Awais Khan, a multimedia journalist, hinted towards horrors of fake news that has obstructed the progressive use of social media by youth to deal with social issues like community policing.

Many participants shared their reservations on lack of focus and effort in improving rural policing in Pakistan. Nida Tahseen, a PhD Candidate (digital studies) shared her experience of Policing in Australia. "Every county police runs its own social media page and remains in constant interaction with the community, people see police as their saviours here" she said.

Barrister Shayan Qaiser was of the view that modernization and reform programs have implementation issues and they often don't trickle down to the foundations of policing structure.

Aniq Zafar, CEO Communication Research Strategies (CRS), explained the objectives of this campaign and how it serves as a sustainable strategy for 'Police Awam Sath Sath', a program that is working efficiently on police reforms and advocacy initiatives for quite a period now.

He also gave details of the competition going parallel with the Webinars. He encouraged young journalists to join the carvan through producing digital, electronic and print stories on police reforms. PMSS series of Webinar will move to Lahore on coming Sunday.