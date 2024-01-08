Open Menu

Police Animal Rescue Center Established To Protect Animals

In a significant move towards animal protection, Rawalpindi witnessed the inauguration of its first Police Animal Rescue Center, as envisioned by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar

The centre has been operational under the supervision of ASP Taxila, Kainat Azhar Khan, and aims to address the plight of animals subjected to cruelty.

The Primary objective of the Police Animal Rescue Center is to provide immediate assistance, treatment, and care for animals found on the streets, in homes, and in places where they are bought and sold. The centre also emphasizes taking legal action against individuals engaged in acts of cruelty towards animals.

The dedicated police sub-inspectors, veterinary doctors, and technicians, the rescue centre have collaborated with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to ensure the delivery of high-quality treatment and care for the animals. This collaborative effort demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of animals in the region.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani encourages citizens to play an active role in promoting animal welfare. Individuals witnessing any form of cruelty towards animals can report incidents by calling the helpline at 051-9293081. Hamdani assures that the identity of the person reporting the incident will be kept confidential.

Furthermore, the initiative welcomes volunteers, especially students, to contribute to the efforts of the Police Animal Rescue Center. Hamdani emphasizes that once animals are treated at the centre, they will be available for adoption, providing a chance for compassionate citizens to provide a loving home.

This groundbreaking initiative not only underscores the commitment of law enforcement to address animal cruelty but also invites the community to actively participate in creating a more compassionate society. The establishment of the Police Animal Rescue Center marks a crucial step towards ensuring the well-being of animals in Rawalpindi.

