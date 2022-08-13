Police announce reward for JIT team

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The investigation in Layyah pornography case has been widened under the directions of Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq.

According to the Spokesperson for Punjab police, Additional IG police South himself is monitoring the case.

Additional IG has announced to award commendatory certificates and cash prizes to the members of the Joint Investigation team(JIT).

SP Rab Nawaz Tullah and his team are investigating the case with utmost professionalism.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that the police team was working hard and reaching the facts and all the accused will be arrested soon.

Modern technology was being used to suppress the accused and the facts would be brought out after complete investigation of the case.

The investigation team was examining the incident from all angles and the people involved in the incident would be brought to the logical conclusion, he added.

