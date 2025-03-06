Open Menu

Police Announce Written Exam For Candidate On Mar 8

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The date of the written examination for the recruitment of Punjab Police Constable and Lady Constable has been announced. According to the spokesperson of the District Police Chiniot, the written examination of the candidates who have passed the race for the recruitment of Punjab Police Constable and Lady Constable will be held from March 8, 2025 to March 11, 2025.

