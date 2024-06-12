Police announces comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha in Lower Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Lower Dir Police on Wednesday announced a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of important and sensitive places, mosques, commercial centers, markets and maintain traffic flow during Eid al-Adha.

According to DPO office, on the directives of DPO Lower Dir Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the district has been divided into four sectors for security purposes to maintain peace during Eid-ul-Adha.

SP Investigation Lower Dir Rashid Khan along with circle SDPOs and SHOs will directly supervise the security arrangements within their respective jurisdictions.

According to the Eid security plan issued by the District Police Headquarters, foolproof security arrangements have been made for Eid prayers.

More than 1600 police officers and personnel will be deployed to perform their duties.

To protect shoppers and traders in the markets, police foot and mobile patrols have been increased.

Security checks will be intensified at the district's entry and exit points and major thoroughfares.

Traffic police will also be on duty to facilitate easy travel and maintain traffic flow. More than 200 traffic personnel will be deployed for this purpose.

DPO Lower Dir Rai Mazhar Iqbal urged people to avoid aerial firing and wheelie stunts during Eid-ul-Azha.

