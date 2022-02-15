UrduPoint.com

Police Anti-beggary Squads Arrest 25 Professional Beggars

Published February 15, 2022

Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing as police on Tuesday conducted raids in different areas and 25 professional beggars were sent behind the bars

According to a police spokesman, the beggars were not only affecting the traffic flow by standing at various city roads but also causing accidents.

He informed that Rawalpindi city police on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, had constituted special squads to launch operations against professional beggars.

He said, the anti-beggary squads were conducting operations and taking action in accordance with the law against professional beggars.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special anti-beggary squads were working hard to end this menace.

More Stories From Pakistan

