Police Anti-beggary Squads Arrest 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Police anti-beggary squads arrest 29

Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing as police on Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and arrested 29

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing as police on Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and arrested 29.

According to a police spokesman, the beggars were not only affecting the traffic flow by standing at various city roads but also causing road accidents.

He informed that Rawalpindi city police on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, had constituted special squads to launch operations against professional beggars.

He said, the anti-beggary squads were conducting operations and taking action in accordance with the law against professional beggars.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special anti-beggary squads were working hard to end this menace.

