Police apprehend 10 outlaws, recover gold ornaments, valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Sihala police team arrested 10 outlaws involved in motorbike lifting, dacoity, house burglaries and recovered cash, stolen motorbike, gold ornaments and valuables from their possession.

A police spokesman informed on Sunday that a team headed by Station House Officer Sihala Police Station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz apprehended 10 outlaws identified as Rehmat, Rehmat Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Nawaz, Mamraiz, Faisal, Azam Farzman, Rehmat and Yasir.

Police team also recovered cash, stolen motorbike, gold ornaments, valuables from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.