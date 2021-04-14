Police apprehend 11 Proclaimed Offenders in multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 11 Proclaimed Offenders (PO) involved in heinous crimes including murder, robbery and others here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, PO staff led by incharge Sub-inspector Nazima Mushtaq during a raid, arrested POs namely Ahmad Hassan, Mahroz Bhatti involved in murder case, Zafar Ali Pathan in robbery case while Mudassir, Nazar, Kalu, Azhar, Zamard, Murtaza, Iqbal and Akmal Wains which were involved in various cases.

The arrested POs were handed over to police stations concerned.