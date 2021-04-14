UrduPoint.com
Police Apprehend 11 Proclaimed Offenders In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

Police apprehend 11 Proclaimed Offenders in multan

Police have arrested 11 Proclaimed Offenders (PO) involved in heinous crimes including murder, robbery and others here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 11 Proclaimed Offenders (PO) involved in heinous crimes including murder, robbery and others here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, PO staff led by incharge Sub-inspector Nazima Mushtaq during a raid, arrested POs namely Ahmad Hassan, Mahroz Bhatti involved in murder case, Zafar Ali Pathan in robbery case while Mudassir, Nazar, Kalu, Azhar, Zamard, Murtaza, Iqbal and Akmal Wains which were involved in various cases.

The arrested POs were handed over to police stations concerned.

