Police apprehend 12,69 criminals including 434 POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have apprehended 1,269 criminals including 434 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes during last five months and recovered 23 kalashnikovs, 46 guns/rifles, 257 pistols, four carbeans, seven daggers, over 122 kg charras, over three kg opium, over eight kg heroin, 1993 liters liquor, cash Rs 175,000, 45 mobile phones, thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls, three vehicles, nine motorcycles and valuables worth million of rupees.

According to district police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police registered 327 cases during the period and arrested 277 accused besides recovering 23 kalashnikovs, 46 guns/rifles, 257 pistols, four carbeans, seven daggers and ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Saddar Division police registered 299 cases and netted 283 accused on recovery of over 122 kg charras, over three kg opium, over eight kg heroin and 1993 liters liquor.

12 cases were also registered against 62 gamblers who were sent behind the bars during last five months.

Police also recovered Rs 175,000 cash stake money, 45 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In police operations against kite flying ban violators 79 cases were registered and police netted 151 violators besides recovering thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls.

12 Sound System Act violators were also sent behind the bars in nine cases registered in different police stations of the division.

Saddar Division police on the directives of City Police Officer also launched operations against gangs and managed to bust five dacoit gangs, netting 17 criminals besides recovering nine pistols, three vehicles, nine motorcycles and other items from their possession.

The spokesman informed that police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) rounded up 82 A category criminals, 353 B category POs and also registered 29 cases against 33 accused who facilitated the POs.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division Kamran Hameed appreciating performance of hard working Station House Officers (SHOs) and investigation teams awarded certificates of commendation and directed to accelerate operations against anti-social elements.

