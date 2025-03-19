Police Apprehend 2 Drug Pushers In Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The police here on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish 7 Kgs from them in a crackdown.
The police spokesman said that the on a tip off, the police nabbed a person identified as Adeeb Raza alias Sohail and recovered hashish 3 Kgs from his possession.
Meanwhile, the police arrested Baber Hussain during patrolling near Dara Kashokot and recovered hashish 4 Kgs, he added.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and lunched further investigations.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 20255 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against official prices' violations launched6 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend 2 drug pushers in crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Tributes pour in for Pakistani film legend Muhammad Ali on 19th death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
'Business community stands with armed forces '16 minutes ago
-
Govt launches comprehensive 'Hepatitis C' campaign, urges all stakeholders to promote awareness: Pro ..16 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi felicitates newly elected office-bearers of NPC16 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court orders Passport Office to correct name error without additional fee16 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur orders tight Security26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 202530 minutes ago
-
Man arrested, motorcycle recovered36 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident46 minutes ago