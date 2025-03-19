Police apprehend 2 drug pushers in crackdown

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The police here on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish 7 Kgs from them in a crackdown.

The police spokesman said that the on a tip off, the police nabbed a person identified as Adeeb Raza alias Sohail and recovered hashish 3 Kgs from his possession.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Baber Hussain during patrolling near Dara Kashokot and recovered hashish 4 Kgs, he added.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and lunched further investigations.

