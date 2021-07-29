UrduPoint.com
Police Apprehend 47 Drug Suppliers, Recover Cache Of Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

Police apprehend 47 drug suppliers, recover cache of narcotics

The police have arrested 47 drug pushers during the last three days and recovered cache of narcotics from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 47 drug pushers during the last three days and recovered cache of narcotics from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that the police launched a massive operation against drug pushers and succeeded to apprehend 47 drug suppliers in last 72 hours.

He said that 8230 gram heroin, 19698 gram hashish and 519 gram ice was also recovered from their possession.

The DIG said that they were striving to break the network of drug suppliers. He also appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children so that they did not fall prey to the menace. He also asked the media to be part of the awareness campaign against use of drugs.

More Stories From Pakistan

