Police Apprehend 7 Drug Pushers, Seize Narcotics, Weapons
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan, the district police have intensified operations against anti-social elements.
The police spokesman said in various operations, the police recovered 4,280 grams of hashish, 18 liters of liquor, and 2 illegal weapons with ammunition, and arrested seven accused by registering separate cases.
Jand police arrested Intikhab Akbar with 1,460 grams of hashish, while Fatehjang police apprehended Muhammad Ayub with 1,420 grams of hashish and Arif Khan Anjum with 10 liters of liquor.
Similarly, New Airport police arrested Mukarram Abbas with 8 liters of liquor, whereas Hassanabdal Saddar police caught Ali Ahmad with 1,400 grams of hashish, he added.
Moreover, the police seized a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from Usman Ali in Taxila and another 30-bore pistol from Amir Shehzad in Pindigheb. Separate cases had been registered against all the accused, he added.
