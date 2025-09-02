Open Menu

Police Apprehend 7 Drug Pushers, Seize Narcotics, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Police apprehend 7 drug pushers, seize narcotics, weapons

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan, the district police have intensified operations against anti-social elements.

The police spokesman said in various operations, the police recovered 4,280 grams of hashish, 18 liters of liquor, and 2 illegal weapons with ammunition, and arrested seven accused by registering separate cases.

Jand police arrested Intikhab Akbar with 1,460 grams of hashish, while Fatehjang police apprehended Muhammad Ayub with 1,420 grams of hashish and Arif Khan Anjum with 10 liters of liquor.

Similarly, New Airport police arrested Mukarram Abbas with 8 liters of liquor, whereas Hassanabdal Saddar police caught Ali Ahmad with 1,400 grams of hashish, he added.

Moreover, the police seized a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from Usman Ali in Taxila and another 30-bore pistol from Amir Shehzad in Pindigheb. Separate cases had been registered against all the accused, he added.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

2 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

11 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

11 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

11 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

11 hours ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

11 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

11 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

11 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

11 hours ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

11 hours ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan