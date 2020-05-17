UrduPoint.com
Police Apprehend Accused Involved In Boy's Murder

Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :After the notice taken by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sargodha police have arrested the accused involved in the murder of a 10-year-old boy before subjecting him to molestation by taking immediate action.

The CM remarked that accused involved in the murder of an innocent boy deserves stern punishment according to law. He deplored that committing murder of children after molestation is tantamount to murder of humanity.

He emphasized that he duly fulfilled the promise of providing justice to the family members of the murdered child.

Your Thoughts and Comments

