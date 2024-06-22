Open Menu

Police Apprehend Accused Who Fled After Requesting Mobile Phone For Call

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Attock Police have apprehended a suspect who absconded after requesting a mobile phone to make a call.

Sabeel Ahmed, son of Zahoor Ahmad and resident of Takbir Colony, Attock City, reported to Police Station City Attock that while he was on duty at Mutahar Hospital, Muzamil Javed asked to borrow his mobile phone.

However, Javed fled with the phone during the call.

A case was promptly registered at Attock Police Station, leading to the arrest of the accused, Muzamil Javed, a resident of Sidhan Hattian in Tehsil Hazro, for theft of the mobile phone.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

