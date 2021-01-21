UrduPoint.com
Police Apprehend Burglar Hours After Breaking In Journalist's House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:36 PM

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has claimed that the robber who was allegedly involved in the burglary at the residence of a senior journalist has been arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has claimed that the robber who was allegedly involved in the burglary at the residence of a senior journalist has been arrested.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the robber who looted cash from the residence of Ghulam Nabi Mughal, a senior journalist and columnist, while also injuring the senior citizen in the act had been arrested.

The spokesman said the SSP while taking prompt action of the incident, which transpired at Pakland Colony near Alamdar Chowk in Qasimabad in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station, ordered the police to immediately trace and apprehend the outlaw.

The spokesman said the outlaw was arrested on Thursday morning, adding that the police recovered the looted money and returned it to the journalist in the afternoon, in around 12 hours after the incident.

The spokesman informed that the SSP, who himself visited the residence of the journalist late Wednesday night, had directed for establishment of a police check post at Alamdar chowk taking notice of rising crimes in the locality.

The DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal had also taken notice of the incident and directed the Bhitai Nagar police to ensure prompt action. Separately, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro paid avisit to Mughal's residence and assured him of the administration's complete cooperation.

