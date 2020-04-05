Police apprehend couple involved in abducting over 50 under age girls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have nabbed a couple who allegedly abducted over fifty under age girls from across the province and used to sell them in tribal areas of the country.

Police sources told APP here on Sunday that husband, Razzaq and his spouse Kausar were arrested in the case recently and they were members of a gang involved in the heinous crime.

During investigation, the couple confessed killing of three people including two under aged girls,the sources informed adding that police recovered corpse of a nine year old girl who was killed recently.

Seetal Mari Police apprehended the couple during interrogation of a two and a half years old baby Bushra who was abducted, the source stated.

The couple was arrested on the identification of brother-in-law of ring leader of the gang, the source said and added that police held him from Mian Channu.

The couple disclosed that they used to sell these girls in tribal areas after kidnapping them from Punjab.

After startling revelations from the accused, the police constituted a special team for further investigation into the case, the sources added.

A spokesperson for police confirmed the story and refused to shared more details.

Several attempts were made to contact CPO, Zubair Dhareshuk but he was not available to comment on the story.