UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Apprehend Couple Involved In Abducting Over 50 Under Age Girls

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Police apprehend couple involved in abducting over 50 under age girls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have nabbed a couple who allegedly abducted over fifty under age girls from across the province and used to sell them in tribal areas of the country.

Police sources told APP here on Sunday that husband, Razzaq and his spouse Kausar were arrested in the case recently and they were members of a gang involved in the heinous crime.

During investigation, the couple confessed killing of three people including two under aged girls,the sources informed adding that police recovered corpse of a nine year old girl who was killed recently.

Seetal Mari Police apprehended the couple during interrogation of a two and a half years old baby Bushra who was abducted, the source stated.

The couple was arrested on the identification of brother-in-law of ring leader of the gang, the source said and added that police held him from Mian Channu.

The couple disclosed that they used to sell these girls in tribal areas after kidnapping them from Punjab.

After startling revelations from the accused, the police constituted a special team for further investigation into the case, the sources added.

A spokesperson for police confirmed the story and refused to shared more details.

Several attempts were made to contact CPO, Zubair Dhareshuk but he was not available to comment on the story.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Punjab Sunday From

Recent Stories

Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop launches second session ..

30 minutes ago

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Aqaba, Jordan

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber urges property owners to reschedul ..

1 hour ago

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

2 hours ago

KIZAD signs AED55 million deal with India’s larg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.