Open Menu

Police Apprehend Drug Pushers, Recover Huge Quantity Of Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Police apprehend drug pushers, recover huge quantity of narcotics

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The police here on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from

their possessions.

The police spokesman said a police team led by Sub-Inspector Naveed Hussain held a man identified as Faryad Ahmed and seized hashish 1480 grams from his custody.

Meanwhile, another police team under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Tahir Sajjad, arrested a drug pusher, namely Javed Iqbal, and recovered heroine 3240 grams from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further probes, he added.

SHO, Ziafat Ali Bath, said that the police had launched a special operation against drugs to eliminate the menace in the area.

APP/mud/378

Recent Stories

Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushta ..

Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushtaq &amp; Greta Thunberg detaine ..

38 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir enjoys warm welcome at Bangladeshi You ..

Hania Aamir enjoys warm welcome at Bangladeshi YouTuber’s home

58 minutes ago
 AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship ..

AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

4 hours ago
 PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

13 hours ago
 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

13 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

13 hours ago
 11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

13 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan