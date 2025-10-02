Police apprehend drug pushers, recover huge quantity of narcotics

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The police here on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from

their possessions.

The police spokesman said a police team led by Sub-Inspector Naveed Hussain held a man identified as Faryad Ahmed and seized hashish 1480 grams from his custody.

Meanwhile, another police team under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Tahir Sajjad, arrested a drug pusher, namely Javed Iqbal, and recovered heroine 3240 grams from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further probes, he added.

SHO, Ziafat Ali Bath, said that the police had launched a special operation against drugs to eliminate the menace in the area.

APP/mud/378