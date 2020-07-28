Police apprehend elderly for solemnizing marriage with underage girl

Police arrested an old man for contracting marriage with an underage girls besides bride,her father and nikkah khawan before rukhsati in Dera Din Pannah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested an old man for contracting marriage with an underage girls besides bride,her father and nikkah khawan before rukhsati in Dera Din Pannah.

Akhtar Hussain (58) of Layyah solemnized nikkah with Tehmina Shafi (14) by paying Rs three lac to her family,said a police spokesman.

On being altered by media persons, the police raided and caught bridegroom,bride,her father along with some guests.

Some of the guests managed to flee from the scene when police conducted the raid, the spokesman concluded.