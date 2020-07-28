UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Apprehend Elderly For Solemnizing Marriage With Underage Girl

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:07 PM

Police apprehend elderly for solemnizing marriage with underage girl

Police arrested an old man for contracting marriage with an underage girls besides bride,her father and nikkah khawan before rukhsati in Dera Din Pannah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested an old man for contracting marriage with an underage girls besides bride,her father and nikkah khawan before rukhsati in Dera Din Pannah.

Akhtar Hussain (58) of Layyah solemnized nikkah with Tehmina Shafi (14) by paying Rs three lac to her family,said a police spokesman.

On being altered by media persons, the police raided and caught bridegroom,bride,her father along with some guests.

Some of the guests managed to flee from the scene when police conducted the raid, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Man Family Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan shortlists squd for three-match Test seri ..

22 seconds ago

Reno 3, OPPO gives you the chance to win another o ..

13 minutes ago

International Federation of Journalists Condemns S ..

58 seconds ago

Illegal cattle markets raided in Rawalpindi Canton ..

59 seconds ago

Germany voices 'great concern' at virus spike, iss ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to continue raising voice for innocent Ka ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.