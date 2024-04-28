Police Apprehend Firecrackers Smuggler During Operation
April 28, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) In a major breakthrough, police have apprehended a suspect involved in smuggling fireworks, seizing a substantial quantity of illegal fireworks during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, the accused confessed to procuring the goods from KPK of Fireworks and distributing them to various areas of Gujjar Khan.
Gujjar Khan police held the smuggler identified as Muhammad Arshad. Police have also registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar commended the efforts of SHO Gujjar Khan and the entire police team for their swift action in apprehending the suspect. He emphasized the grave danger posed by the sale and transportation of fireworks, stressing the importance of dealing firmly with individuals involved in such unlawful activities.
